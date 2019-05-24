Memorial Day Ceremony, May 27

Celebrate • Honor • Remember

As announced by Michael Washington, Director of Veterans Affairs for Edgefield County, there will be a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 27, 2019, at the South Carolina Army National Guard Armory, 225 Augusta Rd., Edgefield. Larry Peeples, Colonel (retired), will be the guest speaker.

The program, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., will include a special reading of the names of our Fallen Heroes who are represented by crosses and American Flags on the Town Square. “Their service and sacrifice to our Country and this community should never be forgotten,” Washington notes.

Refreshments will be served after the program and all are invited. The program is coordinated by ECVAO (Edgefield County Veterans Affairs Office, 803-637-4012.