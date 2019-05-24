On Taylor University

By: Scott Cooper

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of TheAdvertiser.

This past weekend my Alma Mater Taylor University was in the news, as Vice President Mike Pence was the commencement speaker, and a few students and faculty decided to walk out of his commencement address. I want to share with you what I wrote on my Facebook page, and I welcome any comments you may have, to be placed there (www.facebook.com/ScottCooperSC).

“I am so grateful for the solid grounding I received at Taylor University in the late 1980’s. For all my days, I will always remember that we were taught the twin pillars of “Faith and Learning,” that we should study every issue with vigor and never be afraid of any worldview or topic, and that we can boldly take our core convictions into the arena, without fear.

Frankly, I could never imagine anyone in my graduating class, or any staff on campus at the time, refusing to sit through any speech, commencement or otherwise.

In my generation we were never taught to be intolerant, but to be thoughtful in our listening as well as our speaking and most importantly in our actions.

I am grateful Taylor’s leadership invited former Indiana Congressman, former Indiana Governor and now Vice President Mike Pence to be the commencement speaker at my alma mater. What an honor to have him there. I particularly appreciate his personal testimony and his call on yesterday’s graduates to stand up for their Christian faith!”

In closing, for The Edgefield Advertiser, pictured below is Taylor’s Rice Bell Tower, a symbol of Taylor’s philosophy, which integrates Taylor University’s core conviction regarding the integration of faith and learning. Also pictured is a towel each graduate receives with their diploma, reminding them of Christ’s “Servant Leadership” style. To learn more, go to https://youtu.be/eYZpI_g66KQ. You can read the Vice President’s speech in it’s entirety here: https://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2019/05/18/mike-pence-taylor-university-read-remarks-commencement/3722071002/.

