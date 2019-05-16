Piedmont Tech Awards Presidential Medallions

Five of the Spring 2019 Piedmont Technical College Presidential Medallion recipients, from left: PTC President Dr. Ray Brooks, Sen. John McCravy, Rep. Mike Gambrell, Mamie Nicholson, Jim Pfeiffer, and Josh Lindsay.

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) President Dr. Ray Brooks honored eight college associates and community leaders with the Presidential Medallion, the college’s most prestigious award, at PTC’s recent spring semester commencement exercises. Among the recipients is Jim Pfeiffer, Self Regional healthcare President and CEO. A longtime leader in health care administration, he also serves on numerous governing boards, including Health Sciences South Carolina, the SC Hospital Association, Palmetto Hospital Trust, the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County, the Piedmont Technical College Foundation, the Salvation Army, and the Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital. Pfeiffer earned a bachelors in biology and MBA in finance from Florida State University.