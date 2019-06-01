Edgefield High School 75thClass Reunion  

L to R: Vivian Reece, Doris Jovanelly, Ann Connelly, Dorothy Wofford, Deloach Padgett, J. P. Calliham, Lucille Padgett, and Betty Carey.

Members of Edgefield High School’s Class of 1944 celebrated their 75threunion on Tuesday, May 21, at the Triangle Restaurant in Johnston. They enjoyed the time of food, fellowship, discussing currents events and reminiscing about Edgefield High, their teachers and the “good old days” spent together. A poem to commemorate the reunion was composed by Classmate, Doris Hair Jovanelly.

The eight Class of 2944 classmates present were: Ann (Bolton) Connelly, Vivian (Bryan) Reece, J. P. Calliham, Doris (Hair) Jovanelly, Dorothy (Ouzts) Wofford, Lucille (Ouzts) Padgett, Deloach Padgett, and Betty (Strom) Carey.

Submitted by Dorothy Wofford