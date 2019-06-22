JULIAN P. BLAND, JR.

LEXINGTON – Julian Pickens Bland, Jr., born on Christmas Day 1928, a retired United States Air Force Lt. Colonel, died Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Born in Augusta, Georgia, he was the son of the late Anna Snow Bland and Julian Pickens Bland. He was a 1950 graduate of Clemson College, a Vietnam veteran, and a decorated Bronze Star recipient. Upon retirement from the United States Air Force, he worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation. He was a member of Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Bland; son, Julian Bland, III (Joy); daughter, Dr. Marian Bland; grandsons, Julian Bland, IV, and Joshua Bland. He was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Bland Sawyer.

Services for Julian Pickens Bland will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Johnston Presbyterian Church, Johnston, South Carolina with burial to follow in the Mount of Olives Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Johnston Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to The Samuel J. Cadden Chapel, Clemson University, in care of Brandy Page, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631 or Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, SC 29072.

Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is assisting the family.

