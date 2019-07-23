DYW of S.C. Preliminaries in Lexington

Reagan Creasy (right), North Edgefield County & Tori Jackson (left), South Edgefield County’s Distinguished Young Women. Let’s cheer them on! Submitted

Distinguished Young Women of South Carolina will be held July 26-27 at the Lexington One Performing Arts Theater located at 2463 Augusta Hwy in Lexington, SC. The preliminaries will be held at 7:00 on July 26 and at 2:00 on July 27, with the Finals Saturday night, July 27 at 7:30.  Ticket prices increase the finals.  You may purchase a book of tickets on Friday night, which will include a ticket for all three shows.  Tickets will be sold at the door.  Make plans to come out and support these 21 outstanding girls from throughout South Carolina. Submitted

