Two Edgefield Youth go to National 4-H Shooting Sports

Cameron Huston of Edgefield (center) won the National Trap Shooting Title at the 4-H National Championships for Shooting Sports in Nebraska, in June. He is pictured here with Walker Coleman (3rdplace from VA) on the left and Hunter Pence (2ndplace from Oklahoma).

Cameron Huston Takes Nat’l 4-H Trap Championship

Cameron Huston and Walker Kelly of Edgefield, Strom Thurmond High School graduates, went to Nebraska in June to shoot in the 4H national Championship where Cameron won the national title for trap. They were on a team of four, comprised of the following: Makayla Porter (Saluda County/Rocky Creek), Walker Kelly (Abbeville County/Ricky Knoll), Cameron Huston (Edgefield County/Strom Thurmond) and Chase Land (Pickens County/Clemson 4-H

As a team they came in 7th; Cameron Huston became the 2019 National 4H Trap Champion.

Among Cameron’s accomplishments at STHS are the following: 2/8/19 – 2019 SCDNR Trap Championship, 48 out of 50 targets; 5/4/19- 2019 Southeastern Clay Combine-Skeet High Overall, 50 out of 50; 6/27/19 – 2019 4-H Shooting Sports National Championsips – Trap High Overall, shooting 99 out of 100.

In order to participate in SCDNR’s Trap Championship over 450 individuals competed to qualify in SCDNR’s Trap Open. Cameron not only qualified for, but ended up the SCDNR Trap Champion.

The Southeastern Clay Combine were held in Sardis, Mississippi with top teams competing from 4 states – Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Each state was able to send its top ten teams to compete in Skeet, Trap, and Sporting Clays events. Strom Thurmond High School qualified to send a squad consisting of Eric Rodgers, Thomas Rhodes, and Cameron Huston. The squad represented South Carolina well, finishing in 2nd place overall with a combined score of 393 out of 450 targets. Cameron had a great day of skeet shooting 50 out of 50 targets in the rain, and won HOA in a shoot off where he also did not miss.

The 4-H National Championships for Shooting Sports were held in Grand Island, Nebraska, with only 4 participants from each state allowed to compete in each event. This is the first time South Carolina has ever had a High Overall winner in the 4-H National Championships Shooting Sports.