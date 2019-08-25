Brenda Howell Burr – Trenton, SC

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
Established 1902
801 Columbia Road
Post Office Box 389
Edgefield, South Carolina 29824
Brenda Howell Burr, 72, wife of the late Alvin V. Burr of Mosley Dr., Trenton SC entered into rest on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Warrenville Cemetery in Warrenville, SC.
Mrs. Burr was born in Louisville, Ga., she was predeceased by her father, Lamar Howell, stepfather and mother, Ernest and Louise Guy Poole. She was a homemaker and was of the Nazarene Faith.
Survivors include four children, Stevie (Sondra) Burr, Michael (Christa) Burr, Angela Cloyd, and Brian Burr; thirteen grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Eddie Burr, and a special twin sister, Linda Fuechsel.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.