Dixie Youth Ozone Championship Celebration

Come to the Edgefield Town Square, Saturday, August 17, 2019, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

County, Towns of Edgefield & Johnston

Sponsor Evening of Celebration

The celebration set for Saturday evening, August 17, for the Ozone Champions will include a parade that will start at Piedmont Technical College and end at the Square. The activities planned for the three-hour event are: the raising of the State Championship Flag at the Courthouse; a PowerPoint presentation of the team members at the General Store Alley, and refreshments for all.