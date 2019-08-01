One Dead in Crash on North Martintown Road

An Augusta, GA, woman died Tuesday, July 30, in a single unit crash on North Martintown Road in Edgefield. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Melissa Dawn Latimere, 49, was traveling north on North Martintown when her 2007 Chevy Avalanche ran off the right side of the road. Latimere overcorrected and then ran off the other side of the road where she struck a ditch and was ejected from the vehicle. Latimere was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and died at the scene.