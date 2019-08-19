Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

August 14, 2019

Ronny W. Bush, 72, husband of Janet Reeves Bush, of Youngblood Rd., entered into Rest Tuesday 8-13-2019 at his residence.

Funeral Services will be private and held at a later date. The family will receive friends Sunday 8-18-2019 from 3 to 5 P.M. at the home of his daughter Marsha on Calhoun St. in Johnston, S.C.

Mr. Bush was born in Johnston and was a retired textile worker. He was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was also retired from the S.C. National Guard.

Survivors include his wife, 3 children- Tyra Miller, Marsha (Chan) Rearden, Mindy (Brandon) Cockrell; 1 step-son- Al (Jill) Moore; 1 sister- Joyce Busby; 10 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great- Grandchild.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-0142.

