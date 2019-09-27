Betty Jane Galloday McGee – Edgefield, SC

Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Betty Jane Galloday McGee, 82, wife of the late Lewis “Bo” McGee of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM at the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Mrs. McGee was born in Missouri and was the daughter of the late Stanley K. and Philamen Marie Daniels Galloday. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include, three daughters, Barbara Ann M. Cooper, Alice Doren, and Mary McGee; one son, John L. “PeeWee” McGee, III; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

