Main Street Players Produce a Southern Comedy

The Savannah Sipping Societyis the newest production being brought to the stage by the Main Street Players and The Edgefield County Historical Society. If you love laugh-a-minute Southern comedies that touch your heart, then this show is for you! This play is one of the latest offerings from the famous playwriting trio Jones, Hope, and Wooten. Quite a few of their plays have already been well received and loved by Edgefield and CSRA audiences. Christmas Belles, Dearly Departed, Hallelujah Girls,and the beloved Dixie Swim Clubare just a few of their shows.

Jamie Wooten of the playwriting trio was a producer and writer of The Golden Girls for many years. If you love watching that hysterically funny and heart-warming television program about female friendship then you do not want to miss The Savannah Sipping Society!

Four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends. So, raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say “Cheers!” to this joyful and surprisingly touching comedy!

Four of the most amazing and talented actresses in the CSRA are bringing these characters to life. Betsy Wilson-Mahoney, Ruth Bartley Bledsoe, Jeannie Webb, and Sallye Rich have starred in numerous plays and musicals in our area. Bradley Watts, who most recently directed The Honky Tonk Angelsfor the Main Street Players, as well as numerous shows in Edgefield and Aiken is the director. Assistant director is Linda Clancy, and Sandy Crouch is stage managing.

The Main Street Players perform at the Edgefield Discovery Center’s William Bouknight Theater at 405 Main St. in Edgefield. The Savannah Sipping Societywill be presented at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21 and 27-28 and at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 29. Tickets are $20. For more information, call (803) 637-2233.

CAPTION

Main Street Players: Left to Right — Jeannie Webb, Ruth Bledsoe, Betsy Wilson-Mahoney, Sallye Rich.