Margaret “Peggy” Adams McDaniel Jennings, 84, wife of the late Robert L. Jennings entered into rest Monday, September 2, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Vance Memorial Gardens in Hephzibah, Ga. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave.

Mrs. Jennings was born in Ft. Bragg, NC and was the daughter of the late Eldon and Connie Sessoms Adams. She was a retired Mortgage Banker, a Lifelong resident of Augusta, Ga., a member of Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez, Ga., and for the last 2 years she was a resident of The Renaissance in Due West, SC.

Survivors include, three daughters, Katheryn “Kathy” (Robin) Gregory, Cynthia “Cyndy” (William) Matheny, and Helena (Mike) Daniels; three sons, F. M. “Buck” (Catherine) McDaniel III, Robert (Patsy) Jennings, and Michael (Melanie) Jennings; a number of grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Memorial may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or Wren Hospice, 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite 3A, Greer, SC 29650.

