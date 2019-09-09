September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Free Screenings at Edgefield County Healthcare

Edgefield County Healthcare will be offering FREE PSA Screening Tests for the month of September to all men age 50 and older. Men age 40 – 50, who have a family history of prostate cancer, will also qualify for this free screening.

Please come to the hospital laboratory or Peach Tree Medical Center to receive this testing. A copy of your test results will be mailed to you and also to any physician that you may designate.

Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men. The American Cancer Society’s estimates for prostate cancer in the United States for 2019 are: About 174,650 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed; About 31,620 men will die of prostate cancer.

About 1 man in 9 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

Prostate cancer occurs mainly in older men and in African-American men. About 6 cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older, and it is rare before age 40. The average age at the time of diagnosis is about 66.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer. About 1 man in 41 will die of prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer can be a serious disease, but most men diagnosed with prostate cancer do not die from it. In fact,more than 2.9 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point are still alive today.