Thomas L. Dobbins, Jr. -NEWBERRY

NEWBERRY – Thomas L. Dobbins, Jr. died September 15, 2019 at J.F. Hawkins Health Care.

Born on April 5, 1940 in Anderson, he was a son of the late Thomas Louis Dobbins, Sr. and Amelia Seawright Dobbins. Mr. Dobbins was a graduate of Valdosta State University and earned a master’s degree from Florida State University. He was a retired Guidance Counselor and teacher, spending most of his 30 year career with the Edgefield County School District. He was a member of Trenton United Methodist Church. He was a Mason for over 50 years, and was a member of the Kadosh Lodge 181 in Johnston. He was a former member of the Edgefield Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathie Wood Dobbins; a daughter, Mitzi Dobbins of Due West; and a sister, Fran Allen of Bakersfield, CA.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be mad to Trenton United Methodist Church, 119 E. Wise Street, Trenton, SC 29847.

