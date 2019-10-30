﻿ The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of its system. We have experienced a break on a 8 inch water main on Currytown Rd. The areas included in the advisory are Currytown Rd from Mealing Dr to Plantation Point, Whispering Woods Subdivision, Currytown Station Subdivision, Mealing Dr and Mealing Ct. Customers are advised to boil their water for one minute vigorously. The Authority will be sampling the affected area and will advise when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Thank You

Zeb Ryan Edgefield County Water and Sewer AuthorityEcwsazlr@bellsouth.net803-215-7553