Crime in Edgefield

Shop Broken into on Hwy 191 in Johnston

A shop on the 1100 block of Hwy 191 in Johnston was reported broken into to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Oct. 9. According to an ECSO report, the victim had placed video cameras within the shop, and those cameras took pictures of two male subjects taking what was described as most of the wood working tools from the property, Oct. 8. Those cameras also sent notifications when pictures are taken. However, the victim did not receive those notifications until the following morning. Items stolen included a Dewalt heavy duty small angle paddle handle, a DEWALT heavy duty Bluetooth power box, a RIGID compact jigsaw, a DEWALT sheet sander, a DEWALT hand planer, a RIGDI straight finish naile, a 30 gallon Husky air compressor, a RYOBI band saw, a Kobalt sliding saw, a Kobalt spray gun, and an X-Carve cutting tool. All items stolen were estimated to be worth over $3,500.

The scene was processed for further evidence, and the ECSO is investigating this crime.

Auto B&E on Plantation Point Drive

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that was broken into on the 800 block of Plantation Point Drive in the North Augusta section of Edgefield County, Oct. 3. According to the ECSO report, the victim stated that he locked the vehicle the day before but found the car’s front passenger window broken the following morning. Items stolen from the vehicle included a black 511 tactical bag in which were a black 9mm Ruger handgun with tape on the handle, three small knives, a small black flashlight, and a brown billfold in which were a driver’s license, debit cards, and $500 in cash. A book bag described as being heather gray and trimmed in green was also taken from the vehicle. In it were business documents and a black HP computer. Stolen items were estimated to be worth over $1,600. Damage to the vehicle was estimated to be $800.

The vehicle was processed for evidence, and the ECSO is investigating this crime.

Incident after Sporting Event at STHS Leads to Discovery of Suspected Marijuana

An Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report details how an investigation into an incident that was alleged to have happened after a recent sporting event led to the discovery of what is believed to be marijuana at Strom Thurmond High School. According to that report, this began when Strom Thurmond High School staff and the school’s Resource Officer questioned students over an altercation that was said to have taken place after a volleyball game at the school Oct. 18, in which an STHS student allegedly produced and “racked back” a gun during a verbal altercation with three other students. As the vehicle believed to be involved in this incident was located on school property, a search of the vehicle was made. During that search, a small amount of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana was found on top of the center console. A Nature’s Bounty bottle was also found in the vehicle in which was also located green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. No gun was found, however. The student was questioned about these findings and stated that he had forgotten the suspected marijuana was in the vehicle. The student was released into the custody of his parents.