Mrs. Jackie Feagle Holmes- Johnston, SC

Mrs. Jackie Feagle Holmes, 91, widow of the late James Cleveland Holmes Sr, went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on November 27, 2019 at Mount of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.

Mrs. Holmes, a native of Johnston, SC was a member of the Johnston Garden Club, loved hosting her Bridge Club, and was a charter member of the “M” Club in Modoc, SC. She attended Erskine College and was a member of the Colonial Dames. She was also a member of the Johnston United Methodist Church, and an avid Clemson fan. She was loved by many and will be remembered for always helping others. She loved her family and entertaining her friends and took great pride in her home.

Mrs. Holmes was survived by her son JC Holmes, Jr. of Johnston, her granddaughter, Jamie Holmes Bott (Corey) of Greenville, SC and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Leisa Feagan

Memorials may be made to Johnston United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832.

