Old 96 District Chapter DAR Hears Lecture on Benjamin Franklin



The Old 96 District Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met at historic Horn’s Creek Church Museum for their October meeting. Special guest speaker, Mr. Robert Woods, of Lexington, South Carolina, was accompanied by his wife and portrayed Benjamin Franklin, providing a fascinating program befitting the 18th century setting. The museum caretaker, Mr. Barney Lamar, presented a history of the building and welcomed visitors to a tour of his own home after the meeting adjourned. Fall-themed refreshments including pumpkin cake were provided by members Lynn Melton and Madeline Bowers.