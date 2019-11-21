Thefts of Firearm and Trailer

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Department received two separate reported thefts; one of a firearm and the other of a utility trailer. The first report was made on Nov. 12 from a home on the 300 block of Airport Road in Trenton. The victim advised law enforcement that his black 6’ x 12’ enclosed utility trailer had been stolen from his home sometime between 4:00 in the afternoon on Nov. 11 and 8:00 in the morning on Nov. 12. The trailer was valued at $1,000.

The second theft was reported Nov. 19 from a home on the 500 block of Sweetwater Road in the North Augusta area of Edgefield County. In this case, the homeowner advised law enforcement that upon returning home, he discovered his AR-15 rifle was missing from his room. There were no signs of forced entry to the home, and nothing else was found to be missing. The gun is described as being a black DPMS AR-15 with a Vortex red dot scope and a TAC light. It is valued at $1,000.

The ECSO is investigating both of these thefts.