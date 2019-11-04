Trenton FD Host Assoc. Dinner

The Trenton Fire Department hosted the quarterly Fireman’s Association Dinner, Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Trenton FD. Fireman from across the county gathered to enjoy a catered meal of bar-b-que and the fixings. They also heard from a guest speaker from Dominion Energy. He spoke to the first responders about the company’s safety measures. Each quarter a different fire department within the county hosts this gathering. The next such meeting will be in January and will be hosted by Merriwether Fire Department.
