Trenton FD Host Assoc. Dinner

            The Trenton Fire Department hosted the quarterly Fireman’s Association Dinner, Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Trenton FD.  Fireman from across the county gathered to enjoy a catered meal of bar-b-que and the fixings.  They also heard from a guest speaker from Dominion Energy.  He spoke to the first responders about the company’s safety measures. Each quarter a different fire department within the county hosts this gathering.  The next such meeting will be in January and will be hosted by Merriwether Fire Department.  

