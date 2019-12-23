Don’t Forget the Library Angel Tree

The Angel Tree at the Edgefield County Library awaits your selection of book(s) to donate.

If you need a gift idea for someone on your Christmas list, the angel tree at the Edgefield Public Library might solve the problem. For $20 you can select a children’s or young adult book title from the angel tree in the library and that book will be purchased by the library to add to the collection. The name of the donor and the name of the person that the gift is given in honor or memory of will be listed on the inside cover of the book.

In response to patrons' suggestions more large print and Christian fiction books have been purchased recently. The staff will be happy to direct you to both!