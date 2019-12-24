Mrs. Naomi Hallman Goldman- Ward, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

December 19, 2019

Mrs. Naomi Hallman Goldman, 78, of Hallman Road, wife of Joel E. Goldman, passed away Wednesday 12-18-2019 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday at 2 P.M. at Dry Creek Baptist Church in Ward, S.C. and burial will follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 P.M. before the service in the Church.

Mrs. Goldman was born in Ward, S.C. and was the daughter of the late Gordon and Mary Forrest Hallman. She was a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church and was the Retired Food Service Director for Aiken County Public Schools. A special thanks to Mrs. Goldman’s caregivers- Terry Kelley, RN, Penny Taylor, Myrtis McCants.

Survivors include 7 Children- Monica S. Ridgeway-Poole (Mark), Tilden Hilderbrand (Susan), Thomas Hilderbrand (Sherry), Sharon H. Ingram (Steve), Bridget C. Miller (Brian), Joel E. Goldman, Jr. (Sarah), Melissa Goldman ( Pedro); 1 Sister- Kay Strickland (Frank), 1 Brother- Don Hallman (Donna); 14 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. Mrs. Goldman was predeceased by a husband Horace Hilderbrand, and a son Dwayne Hilderbrand.

Memorials may be made to Dry Creek Baptist Church for the Gideons International, P.O. Box 205 Johnston, S.C. 29832.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com