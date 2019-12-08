W. Thurmond Burnett is Parade Grand Marshal

W. Thurmond Burnett

An Edgefield native who has served the public since he was 11 years old will be leading the 2019 Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 8, beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Thurmond’s first job was at Mitchell’s Drug Store in 1949 and from there his career and passion to work with people continued to Edgefield Paint and Electric, Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Edgefield County Coroner, and Edgefield Fire Department, where he retired as Chief.

Thurmond Burnett purchased Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home and Jennie’s Flower Shop in July of 1971 from Mr. Bill Hamilton. He has now served 48 years as a successful businessman for Edgefield County.

He was honored by Governor Henry McMaster on April 10, 2018, with the presentation of the “Order of the Palmetto.” In this honor he was recognized for being the longest serving South Carolina Coroner with 47 years of service. He is also a member of the Edgefield American Legion Post #30 and is presently on the board of directors for the Edgefield Civic League and the Edgefield Cemetery Board.

Recently, his business Edgefield Mercantile purchased the Bland Funeral Home mortuary business which is now operates as Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home-Johnston Chapel.

Those attending the parade may wish to come early, at 1:00 p.m., when the train, EJ Express, will be available for the children to have free train rides and the cruise-in will be showing cars at the PTC parking lot. And the arrival of Santa will climax the event with opportunities for photos with him.

A special thank-you to Thurmond Burnett and our 2019 Edgefield Christmas Parade Sponsors: Town of Edgefield, Banks Pharmacy, Moorecraft Cabinets, Pendarvis Chevrolet, SRP Credit Union, Titan Farms, NWTF, Aiken Electric Co-op, Bi-Lo, Herlong Ford, Ridge Parts & Supply (NAPA), Spanky’s Service Center, LLC.