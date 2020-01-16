North Augusta Annexing Property in Edgefield County

The city of North Augusta recently annexed the Baggot property in Edgefield County according to Edgefield County Administrator Tommy Paradise. Paradise announced the news to Edgefield County Council at their monthly meeting, Jan. 7. That annexation was completed Jan. 6. However, Paradise advised that North Augusta also plans to annex the old North Augusta Country Club. This annexation is scheduled for Feb. 3.

As with any annexation, the property owners had to apply for the annexation. The property owners will still pay Edgefield County taxes, but now they will also have to pay fees and taxes to the city of North Augusta. In exchange, the property owners will be provided by the city of North Augusta with services it offers its citizens such as trash pickup, fire, and EMS.