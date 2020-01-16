Robert A. Corley – McCormick, SC

Robert A. Corley, 95, resident of McCormick, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born May 22, 1924, in McCormick, he was a son of the late Jesse Robert and Emma Brown Corley. He was educated in McCormick County Schools and was a US Army Air Corps Veteran of World War II. Mr. Corley was retired from the South Carolina Department of Education, having supervisory responsibilities for a third of the state as Transportation Specialist.

He was a member of McCormick United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Charles and wife Pamela Jackson of N. Myrtle Beach, and James “Jimmy” and wife Patsy Corley of Edgefield; eight grandchildren, Charles “Chuck” (Elizabeth) Jackson, Jr., Patrick “Pat” (Shelly) Jackson, Frances “Fran” Jackson, Jacy (Robby) Crocker, Tyler (Lacey) Corley, Cody (Lance) Swiger, Brandi Edwards and Nicole Gambill; ten great grandchildren, Taylor (Victoria) Jackson, Elise Lorow, Emily Jackson, Hunter Corley, Linsey Corley, Rylan Crocker, Bralyn Crocker, Kaydee Crocker, Hannah Gambill and Shelby Edwards.

He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Corley and two sisters, Melba Titus and Ruth Corley.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday at McCormick City Cemetery with Rev. Judson King officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

“He was a great and loving Dad, and he never met a stranger”

For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Corley family.