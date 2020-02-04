Clarice Johnson Wise- Trenton, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Clarice Johnson Wise, 83, of Augusta Rd., Trenton, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Trenton, SC., burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM to 11 AM at the church before the service.

Miss. Wise was born in Augusta, GA and was the daughter of the late Douglas L. and Clarice Johnson Wise. She was a retired schoolteacher.

Survivors include her brother, Douglas W. Motes (Rhonda).

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Cemetery Fund, PO Box 103, Trenton, SC 29847.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.