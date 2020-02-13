House Fire Victim Identified

Seventy-seven year old Patricia Robinson has been identified as the victim of the Feb. 10 house fire on Sweetwater Court in the Merriwether area of Edgefield County. Robinson was identified after an autopsy, Feb. 11. According to the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office, that autopsy revealed that Robinson died of smoke inhalation. Another victim, identified in an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report as Robinson’s nephew who lived with her, was taken to the Burn Center in Augusta, Ga., for treatment of injuries that were classified by a first responder on the scene as life-threatening. There was no further word on his condition available, however.