“Love Letters” – A Play for Valentine’s

Wilson Mahoney is thrilled time be back on Edgefield’s stage portraying Melissa in “Love Letters”. She can think of no better way to celebrate Valentines than bringing this beautiful piece to the stage alongside her son and his fiancé, who are also in the cast.

“Love Letters” is a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama. Itis a tender, bittersweet tragi-comedy that spans five decades of shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and the deep closeness of two life-long, very complicated friends. It is a beautiful story told by the written letters of the two main characters from the ages of seven until their sixties.

In this age of technology, texting, and Twitter “Love Letters” is an extraordinary piece. The two main characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, are vividly brought to life by the wonderful cast of Main Street Players. Christian Haskins and Elizabeth Viseth portray Andy and Melissa in childhood, Marshall Mahoney and Chelsea Glass, engaged in real life, play the two characters thru young adulthood, and Jack Benjamin and Betsy Wilson Mahoney portray the adult Andy and Melissa.

Call 803-637-2233 for tickets NOW. “Love Letters” plays for one weekend only at the Wm. Bouknight Theater (Discovery Center, Edgefield) and all shows will include refreshments to share with your Valentine. The play does have some adult language and adult themes. Show dates are February 14th and 15th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.Submitted