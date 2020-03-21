Charles Hammond “Ham” Byrd- Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Charles Hammond “Ham” Byrd, 68, of Martintown Rd., Edgefield, SC, husband of the late Joanne Cagle Byrd entered into rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Byrd was born in Augusta, GA and was the son of the late George W. and Mays Allen Byrd.

He was a retired Capt. Firefighter with the Dept. of Defense and U.S. Forest Service.

Survivors include two children, Jacqueline “Sissy” Byrd Novellino, and Warren Byrd; four step-children, Patricia Knight, Mike (Teresa) Myers, Karon Mackey, and Thomas Myers; one brother, Steve (Connie) Byrd; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and friend and caregiver, Michelle Morgan. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Shaunna Knight.

Memorials may be made to General Martin W. Gary Camp, c/o Larry Smith, 168 Smith Lane, Aiken, SC 29801-9267.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.