Charles Hammond “Ham” Byrd- Edgefield, SC

Charles Hammond “Ham” Byrd, 68, of Martintown Rd., Edgefield, SC, husband of the late Joanne Cagle Byrd entered into rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Byrd was born in Augusta, GA and was the son of the late George W. and Mays Allen Byrd.
He was a retired Capt. Firefighter with the Dept. of Defense and U.S. Forest Service.
Survivors include two children, Jacqueline “Sissy” Byrd Novellino, and Warren Byrd; four step-children, Patricia Knight, Mike (Teresa) Myers, Karon Mackey, and Thomas Myers; one brother, Steve (Connie) Byrd; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and friend and caregiver, Michelle Morgan. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Shaunna Knight.
Memorials may be made to General Martin W. Gary Camp, c/o Larry Smith, 168 Smith Lane, Aiken, SC 29801-9267.
