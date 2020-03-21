First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Edgefield County

Emergency Management Director Suzy Spurgeon confirmed to the Advertiser, Saturday, Mar. 21, that the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) notified her office Saturday that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Edgefield County. DHEC is not releasing the name of the person with the virus and is not releasing in which part of the county the person lives. The person has been sent home to self-quarantine per order of DHEC. Spurgeon said that the infected person will have to stay quarantined until they are no longer symptomatic and are cleared by DHEC. Additionally, anyone who has had DIRECT contact with the person will have to self-quarantine for 2 weeks.

Spurgeon urged people to BE PREPARED BUT NOT TO OVERBUY. She stressed that this is not like a tornado or hurricane in which supply lines have been shut down or cut off. The Country’s supply lines are open and are not shutting down. However, they are having a hard time keeping up with demand as people are buying as if there will be no more products available. Spurgeon noted that citizens should only buy enough for their families for a 2 week period. She stressed that THERE IS NO NEED TO STOCK UP ON TOILET PAPER, PAPER TOWELS, OR WATER! There are plenty of these products, and everyone would be able to get them if people will stop stockpiling. Spurgeon noted that many companies, including Kimberly Clark, have increased production to meet demand.

The COVID-19 situation is rapidly changing daily. The Advertiser will continue to bring updates as soon as information becomes available.