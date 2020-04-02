2 More Cases of COVID-19 in Edgefield County – 4 Total

Zip Codes of Cases in County Identified

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Apr. 1, 2020, that there have been 2 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Edgefield County. However, this number is still shy of the 9 cases DHEC had projected the county would see by this time as relayed to the Advertiser by Edgefield County Director of Emergency Management Suzy Spurgeon (see our related story, “Suspected Cases” in our 4/1 edition). The total number of cases in South Carolina now stands at 1,293. There have been 26 deaths as a result of the virus in the state. One of those deaths was from Aiken County which has 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As for other neighboring counties, Saluda County has 1 confirmed case of the virus, and McCormick County still has no confirmed cases.

While DHEC is not releasing names of those who have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the department is releasing the zip codes in which the cases are found. The confirmed cases in Edgefield County are in zip codes 29824 (Edgefield), 29832 (Johnston), and 29860 (North Augusta).

DHEC is continuing to encourage citizens to go out only when necessary and to practice social distancing when they do go out.

Tiffani Ireland