Another Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Edgefield County – Total 5

COVID-19 Reported in All 46 Counties

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Friday, Apr. 3 2020, that another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Edgefield County. This brings the total number of cases of the virus in the county to 5. While not releasing the names of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC is releasing the zip codes of where the cases have been confirmed. In Edgefield County, those zip codes in which confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified are 29824 (Edgefield), 29832 (Johnston), and 29860 (North Augusta).

DHEC reports that as of Apr. 2, all 46 counties across South Carolina have confirmed cases of COVID-19. McCormick County had been one of the last to have a confirmed case, but Thursday, Apr. 2, one case of the virus was confirmed there. In Aiken and Saluda Counties, Edgefield County’s other two neighbors, 22 and 2 cases have been confirmed, respectively. There are currently 1,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, and 34 deaths from the virus have been reported.

DHEC continues to encourage social distancing and practicing good hand washing and sanitizing techniques and recommends staying home unless going out is necessary. DHEC has also provided a number which citizens may call for general information about COVID-19. That number is 1-855-472-3432.

Tiffani Ireland