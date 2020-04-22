Man Shot on Randall Road

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to residence on Randall Road a little before 1:00 in the morning, Tuesday, Apr. 21, for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, a white male was found to have been shot in the abdomen. He was still alive at the scene and was able to speak with law enforcement. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital for medical treatment. However, it was not clear whether or not his injuries were life-threatening. The circumstances of this shooting are still being investigated, and no suspects have been named at this time.