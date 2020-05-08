Duncan Introduces WUHAN Rescissions Act

Laurens, S.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03) introduced the Working Under Humanity’s Actual Needs (WUHAN) Rescissions Act to eliminate over $27 billion in spending included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act unrelated to COVID-19.

“It’s no secret the CARES Act was loaded down with egregious pork barrel spending unrelated to combatting or responding to COVID-19. The American people expect their elected officials to seriously debate and legislate the issue at hand – especially during a crisis – instead of utilizing an emergency to bolster unrelated initiatives. Unfortunately, legislators chose to take advantage of the crisis to push their agenda. That’s why the WUHAN Rescissions Act is necessary – we need to trim the fat of the pet projects and unrelated items that were included in the CARES Act under the guise of fighting COVID-19.

“While many of these programs are not the role of government and shouldn’t receive any funding, some of these programs merit consideration. However, that consideration should be done in a different bill instead of COVID-19 rescue and recovery legislation.

“I’m thankful to have a strong group of Representatives joining me to fight against wasteful spending while responsibly responding to COVID-19.”

Background:

Original cosponsors: Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-05), Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-01), Rep. Ken Buck (CO-04), Rep. Paul A. Gosar, DDS (AZ-04), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Rep. Scott Perry (PA-10), Rep. Kevin Hern (OK-01), Rep. Ross Spano (FL-15), and Rep. Alex Mooney (WV-02).

The WUHAN Rescissions Act eliminates over $27 billion in spending unrelated to COVID-19 from the CARES Act to ensure the response legislation is focused on the actual issue at hand – responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

COMMERCE, JUSTICE, & SCIENCE

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: $20,000,000

NASA: $60,000,000

Legal Services Corporation: $50,000,000

INTERIOR

Bureau of Reclamation: Water and Related Resources, $12,500,000

Environmental Protection Agency, Environmental Programs and Management: $3,910,000

EPA, Buildings and Facilities, $300,000

EPA Hazardous Substance Superfund: $770,000

Forest and Rangeland Research: $3,000,000

National Forest Service, Capital Improvement and Maintenance: $26,800,000

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Institute of American Indian and Alaska Native Culture and Arts Development: $78,000

Smithsonian Institution: $7,500,000

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: $25,000,000

National Endowment for the Arts: $75,000,000

National Endowment for the Humanities: $75,000,000

EDUCATION

Gallaudet University: $7,000,000

Howard University: $13,000,000

Corporation for Public Broadcasting: $75,000,000

Institute for Museum and Library Services, $50,000,000

LEGISLATIVE BRANCH

House, Salaries and Expenses: $25,000,000

STATE

International Disaster Assistance: $258,000,000

Migration and Refugee Assistance: $350,000,000

Peace Corps, $88,000,000

TRANSPORTATION

Northeast Corridor Grants to the National Railroad Passenger Corporation: $492,000,000

National Network Grants to the National Railroad Passenger Corporation: $526,000,000

Federal Transit Administration: $25,000,000,000

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS: $65,000,000

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Fair Housing Activities: $2,500,000

Read the bill HERE.