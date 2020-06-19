Phoenix Factory Hosts Kiln Opening

Phoenix Potter at work in Old Edgefield Pottery studio.

The Phoenix Factory’s Old Edgefield Pottery, along with several other local pottery studios, will have an Edgefield Groundhog Kiln Opening on Saturday, June 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The kiln is located approximately 1 mile north of Edgefield on Buncombe St. After that, wares will be returning to the Phoenix Factory’s Old Edgefield Pottery studio at 230 Simkins St. Pottery will be sold straight from the kiln. Come and share in the 200-year-old tradition.