Public Notification of Sewer Overflow

Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority, in compliance with the laws of the state of South Carolina, is hereby giving notice of a sanitary sewer overflow that occurred around Oscar Dr and Hwy 25 in Trenton that entered a body of water. The cause of the spill was a electrical malfunction in our sewer pump station . The problem has been corrected. SCDHEC has been notified and are overseeing the testing of the area.

If you would like any further information, please contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority, at (803) 637-3011 .