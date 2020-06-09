Sallie Mae Mealing

NORTH AUGUSTA—Mrs. Sally Mae Thurmond Mealing entered into rest June 2, 2020 at University Hospital. A graveside service was held 11 am Monday, June 8, at Young Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Transou officiating with social distancing.

Mrs. Mealing, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Young Macedonia Baptist Church. She was also a member of Dial-A-Prayer and W 2 W, Etc Ministries.

Survivors include her children: Mary Palmer, Preston Mealing, Jr. (Leila), John Williams Mealing, Roosevelt Mealing (Theresa), Lena Blocker (Andrew) and Josephine Prescott (Thomas); sister-in-law, Janie Mae Quarles; 24 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there was no gathering with the family. Public viewing was held Sunday from 3-5 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to your charity of choice.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.