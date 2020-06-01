Second Saturday Market

In Coronavirus Time

The Edgefield Market is excited to announce the reopening on June 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Piedmont Tech parking lot. We currently have about 47 vendors signed up to participate. Everyone is really looking forward to serving the community once again. Vendors have been busy preparing their inventory over the last two months.

In response to Covid-19 concerns, there will be a few changes at the market. Vendors will be space out to ensure everyone can maintain good social distancing. Vendors will be sanitizing between customers. Samantha McClure, Market Director, notes: “We ask that you please leave your pets home at this time. There will be no smoking or vaping allowed at the market. Masks are not mandatory but please feel free to wear one if you choose. We do ask that you DO NOT wear gloves to the market, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often instead. And most importantly, if you feel sick or under the weather, please stay home and plan to visit a future event. We look forward to seeing everyone!”