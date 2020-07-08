Johnston & Edgefield Markets This Week

Johnston & Edgefield Markets This Week

Both Edgefield and Johnston Markets are on a second-day-of-the-month
schedule.
The Edgefield Market is this Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the
Piedmont Tech parking lot. About 50 vendors signed up including Kona Ice,
Patriots Smokehouse and Elduets Adventures with their Gem Mine and
Mini Golf. Vendors will be spaced out to aid in social distancing. We look
forward to seeing everyone there!
Johnston will hold its Second Thursday Farmer’s and Artist’s Market
Thursday, July 9, on Calhoun St. in front of the Johnston Town Library.
Social distancing and hand sanitization will be enforced. The hours are
4:00-6:00 p.m.

