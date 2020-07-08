Johnston & Edgefield Markets This Week

Both Edgefield and Johnston Markets are on a second-day-of-the-month

schedule.

The Edgefield Market is this Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the

Piedmont Tech parking lot. About 50 vendors signed up including Kona Ice,

Patriots Smokehouse and Elduets Adventures with their Gem Mine and

Mini Golf. Vendors will be spaced out to aid in social distancing. We look

forward to seeing everyone there!

Johnston will hold its Second Thursday Farmer’s and Artist’s Market

Thursday, July 9, on Calhoun St. in front of the Johnston Town Library.

Social distancing and hand sanitization will be enforced. The hours are

4:00-6:00 p.m.