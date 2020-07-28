Letter to Editor



Biggs Resigns: Endorses Ireland

It has been my pleasure to serve on County Council for these past 3.5 years. It is with mixed emotion I must advise that I will be stepping down as your Representative as of August 11. My wife and I have the opportunity to move closer to family and grandchildren in Virginia. This was always the planned next move. It just came sooner rather than later. I appreciate the trust you have given me over these past years and have truly enjoyed the opportunity to serve Edgefield County.

District 2 is a large diverse area running form the farms and timber industry in Westside through the planned community of Mount Vintage and down to our largest growth area of Merriwether. Growth is here and more growth is coming.

The County needs someone that you can trust to step into this seat, someone up to speed on the current and diverse issues facing the County, and someone qualified to address the zoning and high density concerns of our residents. I believe that person is Tiffani Ireland.

I am proud to endorse Tiffani Ireland for the vacant District 2 Seat and hope you will give her your support and vote in the Republican Primary scheduled for July 28, 2020.

Arthur K. Biggs, Councilman]

District 2

Edgefield County