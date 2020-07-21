Nancy Leona Herlong -McAloney  Gaffney, SC

Nancy Leona Herlong McAloney

January 5, 1942- July 18, 2020

Gaffney, SC – – Nancy Leona Herlong McAloney, 78, of 204 Pinewood Dr., Gaffney, SC went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020 at home with family.

Nancy Leona was reared with her two sisters in Johnston, SC by loving parents, Leo Hancock and Margaret Smith Herlong. She was a graduate of Johnston High School and Columbia College. She loved, mentored, and educated children in Florida and in Cherokee County for over 40 years. She loved to read, play cards, and spend time with family and with her many faithful friends. She attended the loving community of believers at Mesopotamia UMC.

Surviving are two daughters, Margaret Quick of Melbourne, Florida and Karen Hill (Craig) of Sumter, SC; one sister Anna Timmerman (John) and brother-in-law James “Skip” Yonce of Edgefield, SC; four grandchildren Amy and Elissa Quick and Adrian and Trayton Hill; one great-grandchild Vada Carrier; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest sister Jeanette Yonce.

The family will receive friends at 10a.m. with a service at 11a.m. on Saturday, July 25th, at Blakely Funeral Home with Pastor Angelia Price officiating. Graveside services will follow for immediate family only at 3p.m. at Harmony UMC in Johnston, SC.

Memorials may be made to Mesopotamia UMC, c/o Robbie Lee, 840 Hickory Grove Rd., Gaffney, SC, to Harmony UMC, 98 Bouknight Rd., Johnston, SC 29832 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC