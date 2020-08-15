Barbara Jean Rawl-Daniels – Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Barbara Jean Rawl-Daniels, 83, passed away Sunday, 9, 2020 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 10 years and is a former resident of Trenton, South Carolina.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Ms. Daniels was born on May 16, 1937 in Johnston South Carolina; the daughter of Delphin Wesley Rawl and Maude Margaret Rhoden. She attended schools in Johnston, South Carolina and was a 1955 graduate of Johnston High School. Barbara married LeRoy Daniels in North Augusta, South Carolina and they later divorced. Ms. Daniels worked in Graniteville, South Carolina at a cotton mill for 22 years, she was a member of Monroe Avenue Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family, quilting, cooking, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She was very thankful that her grandson, Travis Stein, was able to be her caretaker for the last 5 years.

Survivors include one son, Charles Kersey and wife Shelly of Big Piney, Wyoming; two daughters, Kay Cox and husband David of Lakeland, Florida, and Lynn Daniels-Dewailly of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, John Rawl and wife Carol of Tybee Island, Georgia; one sister, Blondell Leopard and husband Bo of Greer, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one nephew, one niece, and several cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, one son, Wayron Rawl Kersey: two brothers, Billy Rawl and Frank Rawl.

The family respectfully requests donations in Barbara’s memory be made to Cowboy Cares, 617 Broadway Street, Suite E, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Barbara’s family would like to thank the staff at Cowboy Cares for going above and beyond in caring for her.

