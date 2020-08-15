Connect on Linked in

Ethel Hammond Crawford, 64, wife of the late Richard Crawford entered into rest August 12, 2020.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Crawford was born in Greenwood, SC and was the daughter of the late Collier and Eloise Rowe Hammond. She was a retired textile worker.

Survivors include three daughters, Christie (Kevin) Arledge, Kelly Carson, and Brandi Doolittle; one sister, Becky Lawton; six grandchildren, Brandon Able, Logan Carson, Kaitlyn, Kayla, Kyle Mosley, and Brianna Doolittle. She was predeceased by two children, Jason and Shannon Mills.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association PO Box 96011, Washington, DC. 20090-6011, www.alz.org.

