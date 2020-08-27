Martha Pearl Quarles- Edgefield, S.C

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Martha Pearl Quarles, 91, went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020. A native of Edgefield, Martha Pearl was born November 14, 1928 the youngest of eight children born to John William and Fannie Joe Strom Quarles. At an early age, Martha Pearl became a member of the Edgefield First Baptist Church where she has remained as faithful and dedicated worker. She attended Lander College and retired after a career with South Carolina Electric and Gas Company. Martha Pearl enjoyed travel, bridge, and spending time with friends.

A Private Family Interment will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 PM at Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters: Azilee Quarles, Sara Coleman, Ruth Hair, and by brothers; J. Milton Quarles, Henry Quarles, Howard Quarles, and Strom Quarles. She was also predeceased by a niece, Frances Hinely and a nephew, John M. (Buddy) Quarles, Jr. Martha Peral is survived by nieces, nephews, and her two special friends, Wright Moyer and Greyson Moyer.

In Lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to the Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.