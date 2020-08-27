Media Advisory:

MIdlands Region COVID-19 Testing Opportunities, August 24-30

COLUMBIA, S.C.

— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing weekday morning updates for COVID-19 mobile testing events and permanent testing sites at the regional level.COVID-19 testing opportunities in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) include the sites below. The information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.Mobile Testing EventsFree DHEC Mobile Testing Events. DHEC-sponsored events are always free of cost, open to anyone regardless of symptoms, and don’t require an appointment or referral, although preregistering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.August 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Court, Suite 100, Lancaster

Partner Mobile Testing Events. Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.August 25, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, 2221 Devine St, Columbia



August 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 West Wheeler Circle, Saluda



August 25, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., sponsored by Kershaw Health, Health Resource Center, 124 Battleship Road, Camden



August 25, 8 a.m. -12 p.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates, 880 West Moultrie St., Winnsboro



August 25, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia



August 26, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., sponsored by EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St. Barnwell



August 26, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia



August 26, 8:30-2:00 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Road, Camden



August 26, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Bettis Academy, 78 Nicholson Rd, Trenton



August 27, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., sponsored by Kershaw Health, Health Resource Center, 124 Battleship Road, Camden



August 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Rd. Aiken



August 27, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia



August 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, West Columbia



August 28, 8:30-12:30 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Road, Camden



August 28, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, 2221 Devine St, Columbia



August 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Affinity, Boyd Hill Recreation Center, 1165 Constitution Blvd., Rock Hill



August 29, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, 2221 Devine St, ColumbiaPermanent Testing SitesThere are currently 223 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Why Testing for COVID-19 is ImportantTesting for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.###