A Letter to Citizenry from EMA Director

EC Covid-19 Cases September

Dear Everyone,

The numbers here in Edgefield County Continue to look really good when it comes to the number of active cases which is holding in the low 20s. Unfortunately we have had three additional deaths (2 elderly and 1 middle age). Overall state-wide we have 10,624 active cases. Edgefield County has the second lowest active cases in the State.

We continue to have weekly testing here in the County. Tomorrow we will be back at Sweetwater Baptist Church from 10-3. Currently there are 500 locations across the State where one can be tested.

We still encourage everyone to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands regularly. Let’s keep the numbers here low.

Take care, Suzy Spurgeon,Director

Edgefield County EMA