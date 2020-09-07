Ashleigh & Matt Forrest Met with President Trump

Ashleigh and Matt Forrest (in masks) are pictured at a meeting in Hendersonville, N.C., when they met with President Trump (behind them) along with 29 other agriculture representatives. They discussed Ag Corono programs and exchanged ideas to tweek certain programs. Matt, the son of Jimmy Forrest, is co-owner of Dixie Bell Peaches of Ridge Spring. The meeting took place in Hendersonville on August 24, 2020.