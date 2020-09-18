Update: ECSO Investigating Suspicious Death

​The Advertiser learned Thursday, Sept. 17, that the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death off Rachel Lane in the Ridge Spring section of Edgefield County. Details are few, but the Advertiser can confirm that the SC Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to assist with the investigation. The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office told the Advertiser, Thursday, that an autopsy was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. No other details were being released at this time. The Advertiser will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.

UPDATE:

​The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office confirmed for the Advertiser, Friday, Sept. 18, that an identification has been made regarding the suspicious death off Rachel Road. The deceased has been identified as Thomas Lee Gainey, 60, of Lexington, SC. However, the Coroner’s Office said that a cause of death has not yet been determined as toxicology results are still pending. The ECSO told the Advertiser, Friday, that they are not ready to release any other details surrounding this case at this time as it is an active, ongoing investigation.